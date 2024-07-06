Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,652.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,245 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 248.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 580,525 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

