Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $57.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

