Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of RTX worth $92,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5,145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 594,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 595,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

