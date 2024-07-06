Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 27,614 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,288 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 686,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 551,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 1,781,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,073. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

