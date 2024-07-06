Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,413,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,554,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.02% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DYNF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. 843,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,935. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

