Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $79,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VHT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.92. 108,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.99 and a 200 day moving average of $261.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.