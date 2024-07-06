Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.89. 2,251,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average is $203.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

