Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $23.97 Million in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 417,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,969,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.82% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

JGLO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. 87,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,217. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $62.17.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

