Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,654 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $101,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,772,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 458,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 263,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 261,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

IXUS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 677,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,896. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

