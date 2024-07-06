Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $72.56 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 374.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,542 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $72,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 301,819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 357.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.2% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

