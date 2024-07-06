Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $62.97 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $62,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $462.16. 631,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

