Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $53.67 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $53,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $210.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

