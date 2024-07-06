Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $22.92 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000.

FTSM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,200. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

