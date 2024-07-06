Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,347,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $221,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 156,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,872,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.41. 976,678 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.82.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

