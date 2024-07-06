Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 30,201 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $29,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 785,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,733. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.