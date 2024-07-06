Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,041 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.00. 1,480,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $302.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,712,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.