Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 166,554 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 779,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 298,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,675 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.