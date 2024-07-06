Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $55,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.14. 1,312,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.02 and its 200-day moving average is $253.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

