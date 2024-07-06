Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. 8,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.