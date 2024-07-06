Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 2.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $31,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 180,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,392. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

