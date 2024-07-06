Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 5,615 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 7,304,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

