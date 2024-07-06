Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 12,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.36. 7,986,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

