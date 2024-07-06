Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.40. 3,458,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

