Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MET traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

MetLife Profile



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

