Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 1,489,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,584. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

