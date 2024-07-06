Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,139,000.

XES traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

