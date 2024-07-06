Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 170,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

