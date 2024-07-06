J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,996. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

