J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,261,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,070,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.43. 1,439,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,579. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

