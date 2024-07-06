J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.85 and its 200-day moving average is $249.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

