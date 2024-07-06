J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,431 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 873.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. 7,224,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,930,323. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

