J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,815.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. 43,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,824. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.