J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $823,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 403,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,429 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. 251,328 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.