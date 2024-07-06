J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $784,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 597,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 513,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS ICF traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $57.11. 56,060 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

