J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $655,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 4,546,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,169. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

