J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 5,464 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 704,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,561. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

