J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.53. 761,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.73 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

