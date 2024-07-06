J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,405 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $96.88. 1,498,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,338. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

