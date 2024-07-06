i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Buys £25,000 in Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) insider Pär Arne Lindström acquired 250,000 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,621.55).
i(x) Net Zero Price Performance
Shares of LON:IX opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday. has a twelve month low of GBX 11.26 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.10 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £9.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.03.
i(x) Net Zero Company Profile
