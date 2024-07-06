i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Buys £25,000 in Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) insider Pär Arne Lindström acquired 250,000 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,621.55).

i(x) Net Zero Price Performance

Shares of LON:IX opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday. has a twelve month low of GBX 11.26 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.10 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £9.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.03.

Get i(x) Net Zero alerts:

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.