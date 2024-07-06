iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF (BATS:STMB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF (BATS:STMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.87. Approximately 857 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

iShares Trust – iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.