iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.02. 1,192,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

