iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $141,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,376,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,007,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $95.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

