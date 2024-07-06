iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Boosted by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVW traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $95.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

