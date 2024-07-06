iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.96. 3,237,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,620. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

