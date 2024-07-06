iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.86

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.86 and traded as low as C$36.30. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$36.31, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.12.

