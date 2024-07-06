iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.86

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.86 and traded as low as C$36.30. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$36.31, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.12.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.