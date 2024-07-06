iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 793,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,923. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.