iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,243,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,091,000 after acquiring an additional 979,881 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after acquiring an additional 276,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,194,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,413,000 after acquiring an additional 324,212 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 476,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges.

