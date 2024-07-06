iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $67,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

