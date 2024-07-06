iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $558.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.