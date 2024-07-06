iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. 202,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,672. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.